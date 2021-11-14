Left Menu

Maha BJP executive committee to meet on Nov 16

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 14-11-2021 17:21 IST | Created: 14-11-2021 17:17 IST
Maha BJP executive committee to meet on Nov 16
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A meeting of the Maharashtra BJP's executive committee will be held on November 16 to fine tune the party's strategy on prevailing issues, a functionary said on Sunday.

Party spokesperson Keshav Upadhye said corruption, criminalization of politics and failures of the MVA government will top the agenda of the meeting.

''Three resolutions will be passed. The first will be to congratulate Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The political resolution will be about the failures of the MVA government, while the third will be to condemn criminalization in politics and the support it is getting from those in the state government,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Latest astronaut crew of four welcomed aboard International Space Station; U.S. VP Harris announces expanded cooperation on space issues after meeting

Science News Roundup: Latest astronaut crew of four welcomed aboard Internat...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: NASA, SpaceX launch 4 more astronauts into orbit on flight to space station; Latest astronaut crew of four welcomed aboard International Space Station and more

Science News Roundup: NASA, SpaceX launch 4 more astronauts into orbit on fl...

 Global
3
A chunk of Chinese satellite almost hit the International Space Station. They dodged it – but the space junk problem is getting worse

A chunk of Chinese satellite almost hit the International Space Station. The...

 Australia
4
U.S. appeals court affirms hold on Biden COVID-19 vaccine mandate

U.S. appeals court affirms hold on Biden COVID-19 vaccine mandate

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021