BJP trampling on democracy, human rights in J&K: Mehbooba

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti on Sunday accused the BJP of trampling on democracy and human rights in Jammu and Kashmir.

The BJP-led government is at "war with its own people", the former chief minister alleged.

''The BJP government lectures Afghanistan on inclusive government and human rights, and in Kashmir, people are jailed and booked for treason for demanding constitutional rights. Inclusiveness for the BJP in Kashmir changes to mean only people who toe its lines and propagate its agenda,'' Mufti said here.

The PDP chief is on a five-day visit to Jammu.

She held a series of meetings with party workers and various delegations over the past two days at the party headquarters besides welcoming several prominent social activists into the party fold on Sunday.

''The country and the world should take note of how the BJP is implementing majoritarianism in the once largest democracy of the world, how the party is lecturing the world on democracy, human rights, and human values, and how it is trampling on democracy and human values in Jammu and Kashmir,'' Mehbooba said.

A PDP spokesperson said Mehbooba Mufti visited the Peer Baba shrine in Satwari on Saturday evening.

