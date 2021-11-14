Goyal urges business community in UP to give 300-plus seats to BJP in 2022 Assembly polls

Union minister Piyush Goyal urged the members of the business community on Sunday to give 300-plus seats to the BJP in Uttar Pradesh in the 2022 Assembly polls under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and help it form a majority government, so that industry and business can be strengthened further.

Addressing a function at the Indira Gandhi Pratishthan here, the Union minister for commerce and industry said, the Vaishya community has never taken anything from others, but has always given to others.

''You have a chance once again to give a government like that of Yogiji to Uttar Pradesh. You have to bring a 300-plus seat majority government under the leadership of Yogiji, so that industry and business can be strengthened further.

''Owing to a decisive leadership, there has been a revolution and transformation in the field of industry, trade, social justice and law and order in Uttar Pradesh. Everyone in Uttar Pradesh has experienced this and gained from it. You cannot imagine that you will get to see such good law and order in Uttar Pradesh. After (former chief minister) Rajnath Singh, such good law and order is being seen in Uttar Pradesh. Development has been given a priority. The state has got an able leadership,'' Goyal said.

He also said before the current government came to power, Uttar Pradesh was at the 17th spot in the country in terms of ease of doing business, but today, it has jumped to the second spot.

''The speed at which Uttar Pradesh is making progress, its benefits can be seen in our personal lives and in the businesses as well. The Ganga of development, which is flowing in Uttar Pradesh, it is social as well as industrial. I look after the industry ministry and meet traders from different parts of the country and the world, and all of them say they want to set up industry in Uttar Pradesh. Such an atmosphere in the state has been created by Yogiji,'' Goyal said.

Recalling his connect with former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, the Union minister said Lucknow is known as a city of art, culture and literature.

''The tehzeeb (mannerism) of Lucknow is famous all over the world. As I come here, I get reminded of Atalji, in whose lap I had the chance to spend my childhood. This was the reason that I got good values and hence, I will remain indebted to Lucknow throughout my life,'' he said.

Vajpayee was the Member of Parliament from Lucknow.

Speaking on the occasion, Adityanath said earlier, a ''goonda tax'' was levied at the time of festivals and there were riots before festivals.

''In the last four-and-a-half years, not a single riot took place in the state. Everyone knew that if someone indulged in riots, seven generations (of the rioters) will get tired (by depositing the fine amount) but will never be able to pay for the damage caused. Hence, all the rioters are silent at this point of time,'' he said.

''The professional criminals and mafia are scared. Earlier, the international treasurer of the VHP (Vishwa Hindu Parishad), Nand Kishor Rungta, was abducted in Varanasi, Rs 1.25 crore were extorted and he was killed. Today, no mafia can dare to do this. Why have we been successful in creating this atmosphere in the state? It is because of the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP's policy of zero tolerance towards crime and criminals,'' the chief minister added.

He also said all the poll promises made by the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in 2017 have been implemented in letter and spirit. ''Today, Uttar Pradesh is the second (largest) economy in the country,'' Adityanath said.

Addressing the programme, Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya attacked Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav, saying ''he should change his election symbol from cycle to AK-47''.

He mentioned the achievements of the Centre and the state government, and showered praises on Modi. Maurya also lauded the Vaishya community.

Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma said the members of the Vaishya community never harm anyone, and nationalism and culture flow in their blood.

Convenor of the programme and former MP Naresh Agarwal said there should be no place in the country for those taking the name of Muhammad Ali Jinnah and celebrating the victory of Pakistan in a cricket match.

He said the thought process of the SP is casteist and anti-national, adding, ''There are people like (SP leader) Azam Khan who make indecent remarks on Mother India.'' In an apparent reference to Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Agarwal said, ''No matter how much effort the brother and sister apply, nothing is going to happen.'' Deputy Speaker of the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly Nitin Agarwal (son of Naresh Agarwal) also addressed the gathering.

Polls to the 403-member Uttar Pradesh Assembly are due early next year.

