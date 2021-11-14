Left Menu

Nadda on two-day trip to Uttarakhand from Monday

BJP president J P Nadda will be on a two-day trip to Uttarakhand from Monday during which he will participate in Shaheed Samman Yatra and several organisational meetings. BJP chief spokesperson Anil Baluni said, in a statement, Nadda will attend the yatra in Chamoli and address a public meeting on Monday.

Updated: 14-11-2021 19:16 IST | Created: 14-11-2021 19:16 IST
Nadda on two-day trip to Uttarakhand from Monday
BJP president J P Nadda will be on a two-day trip to Uttarakhand from Monday during which he will participate in 'Shaheed Samman Yatra' and several organisational meetings. BJP chief spokesperson Anil Baluni said, in a statement, Nadda will attend the yatra in Chamoli and address a public meeting on Monday. He will then take part in several organisational meetings. On Tuesday, Nadda will have an interaction programme with 'Bengali samaj' in Rudrapur and later attend meetings with regional leaders. Uttarakhand along with four other states will go to polls early next year. PTI KR SRY

