Himachalis must preserve their tradition: Nadda’s wife

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-11-2021 19:51 IST | Created: 14-11-2021 19:51 IST
BJP chief JP Nadda's wife Malika Nadda on Sunday urged people of Himachal Pradesh to preserve their tradition while stressing that the residents of the state are known for their hard work and sincerity.

Mallika Nadda, who is also Chairperson Special Olympics Bharat was the Chief Guest of the Swarnim Him Mahotsav organised at Himachal Bhawan to mark the 50 years of statehood of HP.

She urged the Himachalis to preserve the rich cultural heritage of the state while remaining connected to their roots back home.

''Himachalis are known for their hard work, sincerity and honesty across the country and they should preserve their identity and live up to their reputation,'' she said in a statement issued by Himachal Bhawan.

She also paid rich tributes to Y S Parmar, the first Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh, and lauded the contribution of all other chief ministers.

She also appreciated the efforts of present Chief Minister Jairam Thakur, according to the statement.

Stressing on preserving the tradition and culture of HP, Malika Nadda said “we should ensure that young generation can understand it and take pride in it”.

