Inflation caused by pandemic, not Biden policies, says White House adviser

White House economic adviser Brian Deese said rising prices are a global issue stemming from the coronavirus pandemic and is not a result of the policies of President Joe Biden.

Deese, director of the White House National Economic Council, told CNN's "State of the Union" that he and others in the Biden administration did not err in saying earlier that inflation would be a short-term problem.

