Zonal Councils resolving issues between states: Amit Shah

(Eds: Adds details) Tirupati, Nov 14 (PTI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday said the Zonal Councils were able to successfully resolve many contentious issues among states despite being only advisory in nature.

“The ancient culture, traditions and languages of southern states enrich India’s culture and ancient legacy. India’s development cannot be imagined without the very important contribution of these states,” the Home Minister remarked.

Shah chaired the 29th meeting of the Southern Zonal Council at the Taj Tirupati here, held after a gap of three years.

He said the Zonal Councils provided an opportunity for interaction at the highest level among members for resolution of contentious issues.

“In the last seven years we have held 18 meetings of Zonal Councils, compared to very few held earlier. Meetings of different Zonal Councils are now convened regularly and this could happen only with the cooperation of all state governments and Central Ministries and departments,” he noted.

He said the country was able to administer 111 crore coronavirus vaccine doses till date.

“This is a big achievement and an example of cooperative federalism. It is Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision to leverage cooperative and competitive federalism to achieve all round growth in the country,” he added.

“When the pandemic began, it was said India would not be able to cope with it. However, India quickly ramped up its health infrastructure as well as domestic production of vaccines under the Prime Minister’s leadership and overcame fear about the pandemic,” he noted.

The Union Government would continue to do everything possible to cover all states under the vaccination programme, Shah assured.

Chief Ministers of Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Puducherry, Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, Basavaraj Bommai and N Rangasamy respectively, attended the meeting while those of Tamil Nadu, Telangana and Kerala skipped.

Telangana Governor and Puducherry Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, Lieutenant Governor of Andaman and Nicobar Islands Admiral D K Joshi, Administrator of Lakshadweep Islands Praful Khoda Patel attended.

Telangana Home Minister Mahmood Ali, Kerala Finance Minister K N Balagopal and Tamil Nadu Higher Education Minister K Ponmudi represented their states.

They raised issues concerning their respective states, with the AP CM making a strong pitch for granting special category status to the state.

The Union Home Minister, however, did not respond to this demand, highly-placed official sources said.

Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla, Inter-State Council Secretariat Secretary Anuradha Prasad, AP Chief Secretary Sameer Sharma and other top officials were present.

Implementation of Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) Mission, speedy investigation of cases of sexual offence/rape against women and children, strengthening of the National Leprosy Eradication Programme (NLEP), states’ support for effective implementation of NIKSHAY Poshan Yojana (NPY) under Revised National Tuberculosis Control Programme were also discussed at the meeting, official sources said.

The 30th meeting of SZC could be held in Kerala but the date has not been fixed, the sources added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)