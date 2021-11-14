Kerala BJP condemns Lalitha Akademi's decision to honour cartoon 'shaming' nation

Left Menu

The BJP has condemned the Kerala Lalitha Kala Akademi's decision of selecting a cartoon, depicting a cow representing India in the COVID-19 medical summit along with several other countries, for honourable mention.

ANI | Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) | Updated: 14-11-2021 20:43 IST | Created: 14-11-2021 20:43 IST
Photo tweeted by V Muraleedharan . Image Credit: ANI
The BJP has condemned the Kerala Lalitha Kala Akademi's decision of selecting a cartoon, depicting a cow representing India in the COVID-19 medical summit along with several other countries, for honourable mention. Criticising the Akademi, Union Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan tweeted, "What a shame..!!! Kerala Lalitha Kala Academy has awarded this cartoon, which insults the whole nation and its endeavour to fight #COVID19 Shameful that @vijayanpinarayi & @CPIMKerala is embracing the anti-national activities."

Meanwhile, Kerala BJP chief K Surendran also lashed out at the Akademi. He tweeted, "What Lalithakala Academy has shown is nothing but absurdity. If those who are in power are trying to insult and humiliate the motherland, patriots won't think twice to oppose it. It's up to the state govt to control the academy. If otherwise, the people will be forced to do so." A few days ago, the Akademi had selected a cartoon by Anoop Ramachandran for honourable mention. In the cartoon, it is shown that representatives of various countries are discussing and attending the COVID-19 medical summit, in which India is being represented by a cow with an orange draping over it.

Meanwhile, the Akademi has said that the cartoon was selected by an eminent jury. The awards carry prize money of Rs 25,000 and a citation. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

