MP: Cong's Nath mocks CM Chouhan's cow, urine, dung link to economy

14-11-2021
A day after Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said cows, their dung and urine can strengthen the economy, state Congress chief Kamal Nath on Sunday hit back and claimed such statements will not build trust among investors.

Talking to reporters at the PCC headquarters here, Nath also said such statements are examples of the thinking of the ruling BJP, adding that the cow and its urine have their own uses but the economy will improve only when investment comes in and financial activities increase.

While addressing a convention of women veterinarians organised by Indian Veterinary Association on Saturday, MP CM Chouhan had said ''if we want, we can strengthen our own economy and make the country financially capable through cows, their dung and urine.'' PTI ADU BNM BNM BNM

