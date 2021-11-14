Subramanian lauds IIM-C for teaching theory that helped him frame policy during pandemic

India’s Chief Economic Advisor K V Subramanian on Sunday said he had learnt how to use the first principles theory in Indian Insititute of Management-Calcutta, which helped him devise policies in order to boost the country's economy during the pandemicsituation.

A set of basic principles for understanding the choices individuals make in the face of scarce resources is known as the 'first principles'.

Subramanian, an alumnus of the 34th Batch (1997-99) Post Graduate Program (MBA), was conferred the Distinguished Alumnus Award during the day.

“This is the first place where I learnt economics and business, especially how to think using first principles that had served me really well during the pandemic. Nobody could have taught you how to think during the once in a century pandemic that I have picked up here,” the economist said after receiving the award.

Subramanian said it is a joyous moment for him. Three others who also received the award are former Britannia MD Sunil Alagh, Vallabh Sambamurthy, the Dean of the Wisconsin School of Business, and Srinath Narasimhan of Tata Trusts.

