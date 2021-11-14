Maha: Cong launches Jan Jagran Abhiyan from Wardha

The Congress launched its Jan Jagran Abhiyan in Maharashtra from Wardha on Sunday to protest against rise in fuel prices, inflation and faulty policies of the Narendra Modi government at the Centre that the party claimed was causing immense distress to people.

Addressing the launch event, AICC Maharashtra in charge HK Patil said the economy was in a precarious state and unemployment was rising sharply, while the Centre was trying to ''enslave'' farmers, small traders and shopkeepers to big industrialists.

As part of the launch, a rally as taken out from the statue of Mahatma Gandhi in Wardha to Karanji (Bhoge) village via Sevagram Ashram, with general secretary of the All India Congress Committee KC Venugopal, state unit chief Nana Patole participating besides Patil.

''From Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru to Dr Manmohan Singh, Congress governments built this country through various schemes, institutions, development works but the present Modi government has sold the railways, airports, ports, roads, public sector banks, insurance companies, power generation to its industrialist friends and enslaved the people of the country to the rich,'' Patil claimed.

Patole said Modi came to power on the back of false promises in 2014, and the Centre's policies had led to rise in fuel and gas prices as well as inflation.

The Jan Jagran Abhiyan will continue till November 19, with leaders and workers meeting people and highlighting issues concerning the masses.

