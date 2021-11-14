Left Menu

Maha: Cong launches Jan Jagran Abhiyan from Wardha

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 14-11-2021 22:29 IST | Created: 14-11-2021 22:29 IST
Maha: Cong launches Jan Jagran Abhiyan from Wardha
  • Country:
  • India

The Congress launched its Jan Jagran Abhiyan in Maharashtra from Wardha on Sunday to protest against rise in fuel prices, inflation and faulty policies of the Narendra Modi government at the Centre that the party claimed was causing immense distress to people.

Addressing the launch event, AICC Maharashtra in charge HK Patil said the economy was in a precarious state and unemployment was rising sharply, while the Centre was trying to ''enslave'' farmers, small traders and shopkeepers to big industrialists.

As part of the launch, a rally as taken out from the statue of Mahatma Gandhi in Wardha to Karanji (Bhoge) village via Sevagram Ashram, with general secretary of the All India Congress Committee KC Venugopal, state unit chief Nana Patole participating besides Patil.

''From Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru to Dr Manmohan Singh, Congress governments built this country through various schemes, institutions, development works but the present Modi government has sold the railways, airports, ports, roads, public sector banks, insurance companies, power generation to its industrialist friends and enslaved the people of the country to the rich,'' Patil claimed.

Patole said Modi came to power on the back of false promises in 2014, and the Centre's policies had led to rise in fuel and gas prices as well as inflation.

The Jan Jagran Abhiyan will continue till November 19, with leaders and workers meeting people and highlighting issues concerning the masses.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Latest astronaut crew of four welcomed aboard International Space Station; U.S. VP Harris announces expanded cooperation on space issues after meeting

Science News Roundup: Latest astronaut crew of four welcomed aboard Internat...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: NASA, SpaceX launch 4 more astronauts into orbit on flight to space station; Latest astronaut crew of four welcomed aboard International Space Station and more

Science News Roundup: NASA, SpaceX launch 4 more astronauts into orbit on fl...

 Global
3
A chunk of Chinese satellite almost hit the International Space Station. They dodged it – but the space junk problem is getting worse

A chunk of Chinese satellite almost hit the International Space Station. The...

 Australia
4
U.S. appeals court affirms hold on Biden COVID-19 vaccine mandate

U.S. appeals court affirms hold on Biden COVID-19 vaccine mandate

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021