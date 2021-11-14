BJP MLA writes to Ghaziabad SSP, complains about cow slaughtering incidents

BJP MLA Nand Kishore Gurjar has written a letter to the Senior Superintendent of Police here, to complain about the transfer of an officer and the increase in incidents of cow slaughtering.

According to the MLA from Loni constituency, the Station House Officer (SHO), who was transferred on the orders of SSP Pawan Kumar, was able to control incidents of cow slaughtering.

A copy of it has also been sent to the additional secretary, home ministry, Uttar Pradesh.

On Thursday, seven people were arrested during a raid in a godown in Behta Hazipur area here over their alleged involvement in cow slaughtering.

“The cases of butchering of cows have increased in the district during your tenure. Despite of punishing the errant police outpost in-charges who are hand in gloves with the slaughterers, they were lauded by you (SSP) even after mine and other Hindu outfit leaders' complaint,” Gurjar said in the letter.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)