Left Menu

BJP MLA writes to Ghaziabad SSP, complains about cow slaughtering incidents

PTI | Ghaziabad | Updated: 14-11-2021 23:17 IST | Created: 14-11-2021 23:17 IST
BJP MLA writes to Ghaziabad SSP, complains about cow slaughtering incidents
  • Country:
  • India

BJP MLA Nand Kishore Gurjar has written a letter to the Senior Superintendent of Police here, to complain about the transfer of an officer and the increase in incidents of cow slaughtering.

According to the MLA from Loni constituency, the Station House Officer (SHO), who was transferred on the orders of SSP Pawan Kumar, was able to control incidents of cow slaughtering.

A copy of it has also been sent to the additional secretary, home ministry, Uttar Pradesh.

On Thursday, seven people were arrested during a raid in a godown in Behta Hazipur area here over their alleged involvement in cow slaughtering.

“The cases of butchering of cows have increased in the district during your tenure. Despite of punishing the errant police outpost in-charges who are hand in gloves with the slaughterers, they were lauded by you (SSP) even after mine and other Hindu outfit leaders' complaint,” Gurjar said in the letter.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study finds target for potential cancer drugs may, worsen disease

Study finds target for potential cancer drugs may, worsen disease

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: Australia vaccine-mandate protesters compare state govt to Nazis, Philips in discussions with FDA after new inspection findings and more

Health News Roundup: Australia vaccine-mandate protesters compare state govt...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA may approve COVID-19 booster without outside advisory panel opinion -CNN; Australia vaccine-mandate protesters compare state govt to Nazis - media and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA may approve COVID-19 booster without outside a...

 Global
4
Apple's latest iOS beta makes macro mode for iPhone 13 Pro simple

Apple's latest iOS beta makes macro mode for iPhone 13 Pro simple

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021