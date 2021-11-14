Left Menu

Blinken condemns Cuba for 'intimidation' ahead of planned protests

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken condemned what he called "intimidation tactics" by the Cuban government ahead of Monday's planned protest march in Cuba and vowed that the United States would pursue measures seeking "accountability" for the crackdown.

Reuters | Updated: 14-11-2021 23:44 IST | Created: 14-11-2021 23:43 IST
Blinken condemns Cuba for 'intimidation' ahead of planned protests
File Photo Image Credit: ANI

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken condemned what he called "intimidation tactics" by the Cuban government ahead of Monday's planned protest march in Cuba and vowed that the United States would pursue measures seeking "accountability" for the crackdown. Opposition groups have called the march to demand greater political freedoms and the release of jailed activists, following street protests in July, the largest in decades. Cuba's communist government has banned the demonstration, saying it is part of a destabilization campaign by the United States.

"We call on the Cuban government to respect Cubans' rights, by allowing them to peacefully assemble ... and by keeping Internet and telecommunication lines open," Blinken said in a statement on Sunday. Blinken urged U.S. partners to echo Washington's support for the demonstrators and pledged that the United States "will continue to pursue measures that both support the Cuban people and promote accountability for the Cuban regime's repression."

President Joe Biden's administration imposed targeted sanctions on Cuban officials and security forces following the July protests. Biden's predecessor, Donald Trump, rolled back a historic rapprochement that his predecessor, Barack Obama, oversaw between the United States and its old Cold War foe.

Biden, who served as Obama's vice president, promised during the 2020 election campaign against Trump to re-engage with Cuba. But tensions have increased since the Cuban government's harsh response to the summer protests that erupted amid a severe economic crisis and a surge in COVID-19 infections. Thousands took to the streets, angry over shortages of basic goods, curbs on civil liberties and the handling of the pandemic. Hundreds of protesters were arrested.

Blinken said that in addition to banning Monday's march, the Cuban government had "dismissed opposition supporters from their jobs and threatened dissenters with imprisonment." "We strongly condemn these intimidation tactics," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study finds target for potential cancer drugs may, worsen disease

Study finds target for potential cancer drugs may, worsen disease

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: Australia vaccine-mandate protesters compare state govt to Nazis, Philips in discussions with FDA after new inspection findings and more

Health News Roundup: Australia vaccine-mandate protesters compare state govt...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA may approve COVID-19 booster without outside advisory panel opinion -CNN; Australia vaccine-mandate protesters compare state govt to Nazis - media and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA may approve COVID-19 booster without outside a...

 Global
4
Apple's latest iOS beta makes macro mode for iPhone 13 Pro simple

Apple's latest iOS beta makes macro mode for iPhone 13 Pro simple

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021