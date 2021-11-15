Left Menu

TMC MP not ready to allow turncoat leader to take part in party programmes

Trinamool Congress MP Prasun Banerjee on Sunday said he has reservations to allow former minister Rajib Bandyopadhyay, who returned to the party from the BJP two weeks back, to participate in political programmes in his Howrah Lok Sabha constituency in the coming days.Without naming Bandyopadhyay, the former international footballer turned politician described him as a traitor.No place for traitors who ditched us during the assembly polls.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 15-11-2021 00:13 IST | Created: 15-11-2021 00:13 IST
TMC MP not ready to allow turncoat leader to take part in party programmes
  • Country:
  • India

Trinamool Congress MP Prasun Banerjee on Sunday said he has reservations to allow former minister Rajib Bandyopadhyay, who returned to the party from the BJP two weeks back, to participate in political programmes in his Howrah Lok Sabha constituency in the coming days.

Without naming Bandyopadhyay, the former international footballer turned politician described him as a traitor.

''No place for traitors who ditched us during the (assembly) polls. Even if he is allowed to be back in the party, I won't like him to take part in programmes in Howrah constituency,'' Banerjee said at a programme.

Bandyopadhyay refused to respond to Banerjee's comment. TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh said, ''Prasun Banerjee made the comments emotionally. He is a loyal party worker. We know he will understand and appreciate the party's stand on the issue.'' Earlier TMC MP from Srirampore, Kalyan Banerjee, voiced his reservations in inducting Rajib Bandyopadhyay back into the party fold.

Rajib Bandyopadhyay had returned to TMC nine months after quitting it to join the BJP. He rejoined the party on October 31 at a public meeting of party national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee at Agartala in Tripura.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study finds target for potential cancer drugs may, worsen disease

Study finds target for potential cancer drugs may, worsen disease

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: Australia vaccine-mandate protesters compare state govt to Nazis, Philips in discussions with FDA after new inspection findings and more

Health News Roundup: Australia vaccine-mandate protesters compare state govt...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA may approve COVID-19 booster without outside advisory panel opinion -CNN; Australia vaccine-mandate protesters compare state govt to Nazis - media and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA may approve COVID-19 booster without outside a...

 Global
4
Apple's latest iOS beta makes macro mode for iPhone 13 Pro simple

Apple's latest iOS beta makes macro mode for iPhone 13 Pro simple

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021