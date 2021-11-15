TMC MP not ready to allow turncoat leader to take part in party programmes

Trinamool Congress MP Prasun Banerjee on Sunday said he has reservations to allow former minister Rajib Bandyopadhyay, who returned to the party from the BJP two weeks back, to participate in political programmes in his Howrah Lok Sabha constituency in the coming days.

Without naming Bandyopadhyay, the former international footballer turned politician described him as a traitor.

''No place for traitors who ditched us during the (assembly) polls. Even if he is allowed to be back in the party, I won't like him to take part in programmes in Howrah constituency,'' Banerjee said at a programme.

Bandyopadhyay refused to respond to Banerjee's comment. TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh said, ''Prasun Banerjee made the comments emotionally. He is a loyal party worker. We know he will understand and appreciate the party's stand on the issue.'' Earlier TMC MP from Srirampore, Kalyan Banerjee, voiced his reservations in inducting Rajib Bandyopadhyay back into the party fold.

Rajib Bandyopadhyay had returned to TMC nine months after quitting it to join the BJP. He rejoined the party on October 31 at a public meeting of party national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee at Agartala in Tripura.

