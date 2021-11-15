New centrist party seen leading in Bulgaria's election

Bulgaria's new centrist anti-graft party We Continue The Change was seen leading Sunday's parliamentary election with around 26% of the vote, fresh polls by Alpha Research and Market Links showed. Alpha Research estimated its vote share at 26.1%. Market Links said the new party, set up two Harvard-educated former interim ministers, appeared to have won 26.5% support.

Gallup International also sees the new party ahead with 26.3%. The three pollsters see centre-right GERB party of former premier Boyko Borissov as a close second with about 23.5% of the vote, the country's third this year.

