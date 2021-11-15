Biden names former New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu to lead infrastructure plan

President Joe Biden has named former New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu to supervise the $1 trillion infrastructure plan, the White House said on Sunday.

Landrieu, also a former Louisiana lieutenant governor, led New Orleans from 2010 to 2018. He played an important role in helping the city rebound from a devastating 2005 hurricane.

