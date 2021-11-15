Left Menu

Support for Australian PM hits 18-month low just months out from election - poll

But denting his election prospects further, the latest Newspoll showed Morrison's lead over Albanese as preferred prime minister is now down to its lowest level, The Newspoll showed Morrison's Liberal-National Party coalition government continues to trail the opposition Labor on a two-party preferred basis by 47-53, unchanged from the previous poll earlier this month.

Reuters | Updated: 15-11-2021 05:44 IST | Created: 15-11-2021 05:44 IST
Support for Australian PM hits 18-month low just months out from election - poll

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison's personal approval rating has fallen to its lowest level in 18 months, a widely watched poll showed on Monday.

A Newspoll conducted for The Australian newspaper showed satisfaction with Morrison's performance dropped to 44%, the lowest level since March 2020 when he fielded criticism over his government's response to devastating bushfires. The poll findings are a blow to Morrison's hopes that easing COVID-19 restrictions and signs of a stronger economy will aid his re-election prospects when he returns to polls by May 2022.

While Australians have previously been as frustrated by Morrison's performance, he has always enjoyed a strong lead over his rival, Labor leader Anthony Albanese. But denting his election prospects further, the latest Newspoll showed Morrison's lead over Albanese as preferred prime minister is now down to its lowest level,

The Newspoll showed Morrison's Liberal-National Party coalition government continues to trail the opposition Labor on a two-party preferred basis by 47-53, unchanged from the previous poll earlier this month. If the poll result were replicated at an election, the conservative government would lose office to centre-left Labor.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study finds target for potential cancer drugs may, worsen disease

Study finds target for potential cancer drugs may, worsen disease

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: Australia vaccine-mandate protesters compare state govt to Nazis, Philips in discussions with FDA after new inspection findings and more

Health News Roundup: Australia vaccine-mandate protesters compare state govt...

 Global
3
Apple's latest iOS beta makes macro mode for iPhone 13 Pro simple

Apple's latest iOS beta makes macro mode for iPhone 13 Pro simple

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA may approve COVID-19 booster without outside advisory panel opinion -CNN; Australia vaccine-mandate protesters compare state govt to Nazis - media and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA may approve COVID-19 booster without outside a...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021