Left Menu

Atal Bihari Vajpayee's willpower brought Jharkhand state into existence: PM Modi

On the occasion of Jharkhand's foundation day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said the firm willpower of Former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee led to the existence of the state.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-11-2021 11:00 IST | Created: 15-11-2021 11:00 IST
Atal Bihari Vajpayee's willpower brought Jharkhand state into existence: PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On the occasion of Jharkhand's foundation day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said the firm willpower of Former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee led to the existence of the state. Paying his tributes to tribal freedom fighter Birsa Munda on his birth anniversary, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday inaugurated Bhagwan Birsa Munda Smriti Udyan cum Freedom Fighters Museum in Ranchi via video conferencing.

The Prime Minister said the museum will demonstrate the contribution of tribal heroes and heroines in the freedom struggle and will become a living establishment of the tribal culture. Addressing the event, Prime Minister said, "On this day, due to the strong will of our revered Atal ji (Former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee), the state of Jharkhand came into existence. It was Atal ji who was the first to form a separate Ministry for Tribal Affairs in the country and linked the tribal interests with the policies of the nation. On Jharkhand foundation day today, I also pay tribute to Atal Bihari Vajpayee."

"In this Amrit Kaal of Independence, the country has decided that it will confer a more grand identity to its tribal traditions and valour stories. In this sequence, a historic decision has been taken that from today every year the country will celebrate November 15 that is the birthday of Birsa Munda as 'Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas'," he stated. Remembering his early life, Prime Minister said, "I have spent a large part of my life with tribal brothers and sisters and children. I have been a witness to their joys and sorrows, daily lives and the necessities of their lives. So, today is also an emotional day for me personally."

Jharkhand was carved out of Bihar on the birth anniversary of 19th-century freedom fighter and tribal leader Birsa Munda on November 15, 2000. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FBI says hackers got no data after compromising email server

FBI says hackers got no data after compromising email server

 United States
2
Study finds target for potential cancer drugs may, worsen disease

Study finds target for potential cancer drugs may, worsen disease

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: Australia vaccine-mandate protesters compare state govt to Nazis, Philips in discussions with FDA after new inspection findings and more

Health News Roundup: Australia vaccine-mandate protesters compare state govt...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Israel says children aged 5-11 can receive COVID-19 vaccine; U.S. weekly COVID-19 vaccinations hit highest in nearly six months and more

Health News Roundup: Israel says children aged 5-11 can receive COVID-19 vac...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021