Delhi Govt compelled to take action only after SC's intervention: Gautam Gambhir slams Kejriwal over air pollution

BJP MP Gautam Gambhir on Sunday said that the Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government has been compelled by the Supreme Court to take appropriate measures to tackle the rising air pollution in the national capital. His statement comes a day after the Supreme Court nudged the Delhi Government to take steps to tackle rising air pollution in the national capital.

Speaking to ANI, Gambhir said, "The Delhi government starts remembering everything only after the Supreme Court intervenes. Where were they for the whole year? They had said that they have made some medicine to end stubble burning completely, to tackle Delhi's pollution, where is it now? What has the Kejriwal government done to improve the infrastructure? The public transport system, which is a basic system that forms the spine of any city, he did nothing to develop that too and how can we expect people to leave their vehicles and use public transport? And they talk about odd-even. They don't think about how much trouble it will cause to the people." Gambhir alleged that the Delhi government has done nothing to tackle air pollution in the past six years. He questioned Kejriwal that if lockdown was a solution to pollution, then why was it not done earlier and why only after the Apex court's intervention.

"No work has been done in Delhi. Only when the Supreme Court intervened, you took the step of imposing a lockdown. If such a lockdown helps in curbing pollution that will have to be implemented for at least a year," opined Gambhir. "For the last 6 years, what has the Delhi government done regarding pollution? How much work has been done on public transport? Nothing but they make small children stand at traffic signals holding placards on red lights and put their huge hoardings for their "on and off" campaign to reduce pollution. These children should instead have laptops in their hands. They should have studied taking online classes. For children who should have been at their homes, the Delhi government made them stand on the road for 8 hours. The Delhi government neither invested in public transport nor in infrastructure. It could not even get the Yamuna cleaned. It is easy to call yourself the son of Delhi but it is very difficult to become one," added the BJP MP.

Gambhir's remarks came a day after the Supreme Court on Saturday suggested the Centre for a two days lockdown to tackle air pollution in the national capital. A Bench of Chief Justice of India NV Raman, Justices DY Chandrachud and Surya Kant said, "Tell us how we can reduce AQI from 500 at least by 200 points. Take some urgent measures. Can you think of two days lockdown or something? How can people live?"The Apex Court said that air quality in Delhi is in the 'severe' category and in another two to three days it will dip further.

The Court asked the Centre to take an emergency decision. "We will look at a long term solution later," the Court added. Supreme Court told Centre during a hearing on plea on air pollution in Delhi - little children have to go to school in this weather, we are exposing them to this. Dr Guleria (AIIMS) said we are exposing them to pollution, pandemic and dengue.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta appearing for the Centre told that the Supreme Court that in today's meeting government will have to focus on the emergency situation of air pollution. The Centre told the Supreme Court that the metrological department was consulted and according to it, spurt in stubble burning, Delhi air remaining static. Thus Centre cited that till November 18 we have to be watchful.

Supreme Court also asked the Delhi government about what happened to its decision to install smog towers and emission control projects.Supreme Court told the Delhi government that it has opened all schools in the national capital and now children lungs are exposed to the pollutants. "This is not the Centre's but your jurisdiction. what is happening on that front?" the Apex Court asked the Delhi government.

The Supreme Court posted for the hearing of the air pollution case on November 15 and asks the Centre to inform it about the steps taken to control it. (ANI)

