New centrist party leads in Bulgaria election -partial results

A new centrist anti-graft party, We Continue the Change, is seen winning the parliamentary election in Bulgaria, with 26% of votes, data from the central electoral commission showed on Monday, with 42% of ballots counted.

The centre-right GERB party of former Prime Minister Boyko Borissov is second, with 21.4%, in the third national polls in the European Union's poorest member state this year.

