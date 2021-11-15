New centrist party leads in Bulgaria election -partial results
A new centrist anti-graft party, We Continue the Change, is seen winning the parliamentary election in Bulgaria, with 26% of votes, data from the central electoral commission showed on Monday, with 42% of ballots counted.
The centre-right GERB party of former Prime Minister Boyko Borissov is second, with 21.4%, in the third national polls in the European Union's poorest member state this year.
