Left Menu

Congress to field Prajnya, wife of late leader Rajeev Satav for Maharashtra MLC bypolls

Congress on Monday named Dr Prajnya Rajeev Satav, wife of the late party leader Rajeev Satav as its candidate for MLC bypolls in Maharashtra.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 15-11-2021 12:19 IST | Created: 15-11-2021 12:19 IST
Congress to field Prajnya, wife of late leader Rajeev Satav for Maharashtra MLC bypolls
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Congress on Monday named Dr Prajnya Rajeev Satav, wife of the late party leader Rajeev Satav as its candidate for MLC bypolls in Maharashtra. "The Congress President Sonia Gandhi has approved the proposal for the candidature of Dr Prajnya Rajiv Satav as Congress candidate to contest the by-election to the Legislative Council of Maharashtra to be elected by the MLAs," the All India Congress Committee (AICC) said in a statement.

The Election Commission of India on November 11 announced the schedule for the biennial election to the Maharashtra Legislative Council from five local authorities for six seats due to the retirement of sitting members on January 1, 2022. The election will be held on December 10 and the result will be declared on December 14.The term of eight sitting MLCs is set to expire on January 2022.

However, with regard to local authorities' constituencies election, the ECI has laid down the guidelines that if at least 75 per cent of the local authorities in the constituency are functioning and in addition at least 75 per cent of the electors out of the total electorate are available, then electorate is treated as available for electing MLC. Based on this, only five out of seven local authorities fulfil the criteria leading to the election on only six seats, instead of eight.

The seven local consistency include Mumbai, Kolhapur, Dhule-cum-Nandurbar, Akola-cum-Buldhana-cum-Washim, Nagpur, Solapur and Ahmednagar. As per the ECI, elections will not be held in Solapur and Ahmednagar. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FBI says hackers got no data after compromising email server

FBI says hackers got no data after compromising email server

 United States
2
Study finds target for potential cancer drugs may, worsen disease

Study finds target for potential cancer drugs may, worsen disease

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: Australia vaccine-mandate protesters compare state govt to Nazis, Philips in discussions with FDA after new inspection findings and more

Health News Roundup: Australia vaccine-mandate protesters compare state govt...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Israel says children aged 5-11 can receive COVID-19 vaccine; U.S. weekly COVID-19 vaccinations hit highest in nearly six months and more

Health News Roundup: Israel says children aged 5-11 can receive COVID-19 vac...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021