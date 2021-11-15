PM Modi pays tributes to Birsa Munda on birth anniversary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday paid tributes to revered tribal freedom fighter Birsa Munda on his birth anniversary.

On the occasion, Modi also greeted the residents of Jharkhand, which was formed on Munda's birth anniversary in 2000.

Noting that the state enjoys a historical identity and has a distinct culture, the prime minister wished that the land of Lord Birsa Munda advances in the development journey. Modi said Munda always struggled to protect the rights of tribes and to give impetus to the fight for independence.

His contribution to the country will always be memorable, he said in a tweet.

Later in the day, the prime minister paid floral tributes at the statue of Munda in Parliament complex on his birth anniversary.

The government has announced that Munda's birth anniversary will be celebrated as Janjatiya Gaurav Divas.

After paying tributes at the statue of the tribal leader, Prime Minister Modi left for Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh to participate in the 'Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas Mahasammelan' and launch multiple initiatives for the tribal community. Earlier, the prime minister launched 'Bhagwan Birsa Munda Smriti Udhyan Sah Swatantrata Sangrahalaya' in Ranchi virtually. The Sangrahalaya has been built in association with the Jharkhand government at the Old Central Jail in Ranchi, where the tribal freedom fighter had sacrificed his life.

The museum will also highlight other tribal freedom fighters associated with different movements such as Shahid Budhu Bhagat, Sidhu-Kanhu, Nilambar-Pitambar, Diwa-Kisun, Telanga Khadiya, Gaya Munda, Jatra Bhagat, Poto H, Bhagirath Manjhi and Ganga Narayan Singh.

The museum will have a 25-foot statue of Munda and nine-foot statues of other freedom fighters of the region as well. The Ministry of Tribal Affairs has so far sanctioned the construction of 10 tribal freedom fighter museums.

Born in the tribal belt of the undivided Bihar in 1875, Munda rallied tribals against the British colonial rule and conversion activities and died in 1900 in Ranchi jail.

