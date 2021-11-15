RSS worker hacked to death in Kerala's Palakkad

A Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) worker was hacked to death in Kerala's Palakkad district, police said on Monday. According to the police, the deceased identified as S Sanjith was waylaid and attacked when he was travelling with his wife on his motorbike.

The incident took place at 9 am today. The BJP has alleged that the Social Democratic Party of India, the political wing of Popular Front of India, is behind the attack.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

