RSS worker hacked to death in Kerala's Palakkad
A Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) worker was hacked to death in Kerala's Palakkad district, police said on Monday.
ANI | Palakkad (Kerala) | Updated: 15-11-2021 12:40 IST | Created: 15-11-2021 12:40 IST
- Country:
- India
A Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) worker was hacked to death in Kerala's Palakkad district, police said on Monday. According to the police, the deceased identified as S Sanjith was waylaid and attacked when he was travelling with his wife on his motorbike.
The incident took place at 9 am today. The BJP has alleged that the Social Democratic Party of India, the political wing of Popular Front of India, is behind the attack.
Further details are awaited. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Popular Front of India
- Kerala
Advertisement