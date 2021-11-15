Left Menu

BJP leader to join AAP during Arvind Kejriwal's visit to Goa tomorrow

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Vishwajit Krishnarao Rane from the Poriem constituency will join Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Tuesday in the presence of AAP's national convener Arvind Kejriwal in Goa, said sources.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-11-2021 12:42 IST | Created: 15-11-2021 12:42 IST
BJP leader to join AAP during Arvind Kejriwal's visit to Goa tomorrow
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Vishwajit Krishnarao Rane from the Poriem constituency will join Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Tuesday in the presence of AAP's national convener Arvind Kejriwal in Goa, said sources. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will be on a two-day tour of Goa from Tuesday. He will reach Goa at 2 pm. This will be his third visit to the poll-bound state this month.

Rane will be joining AAP at 7 pm on Tuesday along with hundreds of supporters from his constituency. Goa Assembly has a strength of 40 members out of which BJP currently has 17 legislators and enjoys the support of legislators from Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP), Vijay Sardesai of the Goa Forward Party (GFP) and three independents. GFP and MGP each have three MLAs. Congress, on the other hand, has 15 MLAs in the house. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FBI says hackers got no data after compromising email server

FBI says hackers got no data after compromising email server

 United States
2
Study finds target for potential cancer drugs may, worsen disease

Study finds target for potential cancer drugs may, worsen disease

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: Australia vaccine-mandate protesters compare state govt to Nazis, Philips in discussions with FDA after new inspection findings and more

Health News Roundup: Australia vaccine-mandate protesters compare state govt...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Israel says children aged 5-11 can receive COVID-19 vaccine; U.S. weekly COVID-19 vaccinations hit highest in nearly six months and more

Health News Roundup: Israel says children aged 5-11 can receive COVID-19 vac...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021