France says it needs decisions from Britain on migrant situation

French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said on Monday he would tell his British counterpart that France needed decisions from London on the migrant situation.

"Why do people go to Calais (in France)?. To get into Britain. Et why do they go to Britain? Because the British labor market functions, in many ways (...) with irregular workers," he told CNews TV.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)