Abu Dhabi crown prince to visit Turkey as soon as Nov. 24 - Turkish officials

Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan, the UAE's de facto ruler, will visit Turkey for talks with President Tayyip Erdogan as soon as Nov. 24, two Turkish officials said, as the regional rivals work to repair frayed ties.

Reuters | Ankara | Updated: 15-11-2021 14:54 IST | Created: 15-11-2021 14:41 IST
Image Credit: Wikipedia
Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan, the UAE's de facto ruler, will visit Turkey for talks with President Tayyip Erdogan as soon as Nov. 24, two Turkish officials said, as the regional rivals work to repair frayed ties. Turkey and the UAE have been battling for influence since the Arab uprisings erupted a decade ago. The two countries have supported opposing sides in Libya's civil war and their disputes extended to the eastern Mediterranean and the Gulf.

Erdogan and Sheikh Mohammed will discuss bilateral ties, trade, regional developments and investments, one of the Turkish officials said. The second official said the visit was "an important development for improving regional ties and easing tensions", but added the final date had not yet been set.

The UAE foreign ministry declined to comment. A Turkish presidential communications official could not immediately be reached for comment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

