Cong demands 'white paper' from BJP, AAP on steps taken to tackle pollution in Delhi

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-11-2021 14:55 IST | Created: 15-11-2021 14:55 IST
The Congress demanded a ''white paper'' from both the Centre and the Delhi government on Monday on the steps taken by them to tackle pollution in the national capital and said they should be held accountable for playing with the health of people.

Talking to reporters here, Congress spokesperson Jaiveer Shergill accused both the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) of indulging in a blame game and wasting the taxpayers' money on ''hollow'' advertisements.

''AAP's Delhi government and BJP's central government should issue a white paper on what steps they have taken to tackle the black pollution except hollow advertisements and playing blame game politics and wasting the taxpayers' money,'' he said.

Shergill said the Supreme Court's observations have exposed the ''spineless and careless approach'' of the AAP and the BJP towards tackling pollution.

The truth is that Delhiites are paying a heavy price for the BJP's and the AAP's politics, polluted with empty promises and an obsession with self publicity, he noted, soon after the apex court came down heavily on the two governments over the rising air pollution in the national capital.

''It is high time political accountability was fixed and the people of Delhi should hold both the BJP and the AAP accountable for playing with their health and jeopardising it,'' the Congress leader said.

People have been suffering due to the severe air pollution in the national capital over the last few days with an Air Quality Index (AQI) of over 500.

