Left Menu

Akhilesh accuses BJP govt of compromising on quality of Purvanchal Expressway

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 15-11-2021 15:21 IST | Created: 15-11-2021 14:57 IST
Akhilesh accuses BJP govt of compromising on quality of Purvanchal Expressway
Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Monday charged the BJP government with compromising on the quality of Purvanchal Expressway in a bid to cut down the project cost and inaugurate it before the assembly polls to claim credit.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to inaugurate the expressway in Sultanpur on Tuesday.

''In a bid to make it cheap, there has been a compromise on its quality. In order to take credit ahead of the polls, the BJP is going to inaugurate the half-baked Purvanchal Expressway,'' the SP chief told reporters.

He said the foundation of the expressway was laid during his party's tenure.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FBI says hackers got no data after compromising email server

FBI says hackers got no data after compromising email server

 United States
2
Study finds target for potential cancer drugs may, worsen disease

Study finds target for potential cancer drugs may, worsen disease

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: Australia vaccine-mandate protesters compare state govt to Nazis, Philips in discussions with FDA after new inspection findings and more

Health News Roundup: Australia vaccine-mandate protesters compare state govt...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Israel says children aged 5-11 can receive COVID-19 vaccine; U.S. weekly COVID-19 vaccinations hit highest in nearly six months and more

Health News Roundup: Israel says children aged 5-11 can receive COVID-19 vac...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021