Left Menu

Maharashtra: BJP leader Kirit Somaiya to visit violence-hit Amaravati on Nov 17

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Kirit Somaiya on Monday said that he will be visiting the violence-hit Maharashtra's Amaravati district on November 17.

ANI | Amaravati (Maharashtra) | Updated: 15-11-2021 15:05 IST | Created: 15-11-2021 15:05 IST
Maharashtra: BJP leader Kirit Somaiya to visit violence-hit Amaravati on Nov 17
BJP leader Kirit Somaiya (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Kirit Somaiya on Monday said that he will be visiting the violence-hit Maharashtra's Amaravati district on November 17. Incidents of stone-pelting were reported on Friday from Nanded, Malegaon and Amaravati in the backdrop of protests staged against the violence that took place in Panisagar in Tripura on October 27.

Condemning the violence in Nanded, Malegaon, Amaravati and other places during protests against violence in Tripura, Maharashtra Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil had assured that investigation into the violence during protests will be carried out. "We'll definitely investigate this. We'll investigate the rallies that were taken out in Maharashtra over the incidents that may or may not have taken place in Tripura, we will also assess the damages," he had said.

"The situation in Amravati is under control and no casualties have been reported in the violence", said Dilip Walse Patil while commenting on the Amravati violence. "We condemn the violence. I spoke to Devendra Fadnavis, Amravati MP, to help maintain social harmony and peace. We are focusing on how to keep the situation under control and maintain peace," Patil said.

Leader of the Opposition in Maharashtra Assembly Devendra Fadnavis also condemned the violence and demanded strict action against leaders making inciting speeches. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FBI says hackers got no data after compromising email server

FBI says hackers got no data after compromising email server

 United States
2
Study finds target for potential cancer drugs may, worsen disease

Study finds target for potential cancer drugs may, worsen disease

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: Australia vaccine-mandate protesters compare state govt to Nazis, Philips in discussions with FDA after new inspection findings and more

Health News Roundup: Australia vaccine-mandate protesters compare state govt...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Israel says children aged 5-11 can receive COVID-19 vaccine; U.S. weekly COVID-19 vaccinations hit highest in nearly six months and more

Health News Roundup: Israel says children aged 5-11 can receive COVID-19 vac...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021