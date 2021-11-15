Punjab Polls 2022: SAD (Democratic) announces alliance with Punjab Lokhit Party

Ahead of the Punjab assembly election in 2022, Shiromani Akali Dal (Democratic) on Monday announced an alliance with the Punjab Lokhit Party. Shiromani Akali Dal (Democratic) Chief and rebel Rajya Sabha member Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa, while addressing the media after announcing the alliance with Punjab Lokhit Party, in presence of its chief Malkiat Singh Birmi, four-time MLA from Ludhiana district and former Punjab Jail Minister, said that this would act as a third front for the people of the state.

"Presently, the people of Punjab were very upset and frustrated with the Congress-BJP-Badal Dal. The farmers of Punjab and the country have been sitting on the streets for the last year, agitating to repeal the three farm laws. They needed an alternative which no one party, including us, could offer but only a common alliance of Punjab friendly groups of parties can," Dhindsa said. Welcoming the Birmi-led Punjab Lok Hit party into the alliance, Dhindsa said, "Birmi has the support of about 35 Other Backward Classes (OBC) wings who have jointly formed the Punjab Lok Hit Party."

"In the past, I have had constant discussions for the betterment of Punjab and the Panth (public) the SAD (D) would work shoulder to shoulder with. The united alliance would change the destiny of Punjab," he added. "Important steps would be taken for the prosperity of Punjab in the days to come," he further added.

Commenting on the arrest of former MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira in a money laundering case, Dhidsa said that the officer asking Khaira to remove his Kada during police remand is highly objectionable. "It is imperative that any officer who commits such arrogance be investigated," he said.

Meanwhile, the SAD (Democratic) also took stern notice of Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi calling the SAD a traitor party in the Punjab Assembly and asked Channi to apologize for this big mistake by November 20. "If not, the SAD will besiege their house," Dhindsa warned.

"The history of Shiromani Akali Dal has been full of sacrifices and this great organization would turn 101 years old on December 14. The insulting remarks made by the Congress Chief Minister in the Punjab Assembly against the Shiromani Akali Dal, the great organization of martyrs who are always fighting for Punjab and Punjabiyat, is an extremely arrogant act that cannot be tolerated," he further said. Dhindsa also said that instead of naming the party, Channi should have spoken of a family whose monopoly and anti-party activities were strongly opposed by his party.

"...Channi has made such a mistake by showing anti-Sikh thinking of the Congress and ignoring the illustrious history of the Shiromani Akali Dal. They should unconditionally apologize for this," he said. Dhindsa also said that he would write a letter to Punjab CM regarding the same to make him aware of this grave mistake of insulting the party.

When asked about the possibility of an alliance with Captain Amarinder Singh's political outfit, Dhindsa said that there have been no such talk yet. He also appealed to the Union Government to open the Kartarpur corridor just before the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev Ji on November 19. (ANI)

