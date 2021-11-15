SDPI behind "brutal murder" of RSS worker in Kerala, alleges State BJP chief

Bharatiya Janata Party Kerala President K Surendran on Monday condemned the "brutal murder" of an RSS worker in Palakkad and alleged that the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI), the political wing of Popular Front of India (PFI) is behind the attack. "We strongly condemn the brutal murder of an RSS worker in Palakkad by SDPI-affiliated groups," said the BJP state chief told ANI.

Surendran alleged that the Communist Party of India (Marxist) government is shielding the culprits and the ones who are aligned with the ruling party. "This is the second murder which SDPI has done within the last 10 days. The CPM govt is shielding the culprits, the accused people, those who are aligned with CPM. There is an unholy alliance or understanding between SDPI and CPM throughout the state," he said.

The party-state chief further requested Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to bring the perpetrators to task. "I strongly condemn this murderous act and request Chief Minister Pinnarayi Vijayan to book the people who are behind the curtain," said Surendran.

He added that the understanding between the CPIM and the Muslim terrorist group is the main issue in the state. Earlier, an RSS worker was hacked to death in Kerala's Palakkad district, police said on Monday.

According to the police, the deceased identified as S Sanjith was waylaid and attacked when he was travelling with his wife on his motorbike. The incident took place at 9 am today. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)