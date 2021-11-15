JP Nadda innagurates Shaheed Samman Yatra in Uttrakhand's Chamoli
Bharatiya Janata Party National President JP Nadda arrived on a two-day trip to Uttrakhand on Monday.
Bharatiya Janata Party National President JP Nadda arrived on a two-day trip to Uttrakhand on Monday. He was welcomed by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami here at Sahastradhara helipad.
Union Minister of State for Defence Ajay Bhatt, Subodh Uniyal, Bansidhar Bhagat, Dr Dhan Singh Rawat, BJP State President/MLA Madan Kaushik and party officials also welcomed the National President of the party. Nadda also inaugurated the Shaheed Samman Yatra in Chamoli today and addressed the gathering.
The BJP President is scheduled to participate in several organisational meetings during his trip, BJP chief spokesperson Anil Baluni said in a statement. Uttrakhand is set to go to polls early next year. (ANI)
