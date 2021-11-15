Left Menu

JP Nadda innagurates Shaheed Samman Yatra in Uttrakhand's Chamoli

Bharatiya Janata Party National President JP Nadda arrived on a two-day trip to Uttrakhand on Monday.

ANI | Dehradun (Uttarakhand) | Updated: 15-11-2021 15:28 IST | Created: 15-11-2021 15:28 IST
JP Nadda innagurates Shaheed Samman Yatra in Uttrakhand's Chamoli
BJP National President JP Nadda grreted on his arrival in Uttarakhand (Photo:Twitter/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bharatiya Janata Party National President JP Nadda arrived on a two-day trip to Uttrakhand on Monday. He was welcomed by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami here at Sahastradhara helipad.

Union Minister of State for Defence Ajay Bhatt, Subodh Uniyal, Bansidhar Bhagat, Dr Dhan Singh Rawat, BJP State President/MLA Madan Kaushik and party officials also welcomed the National President of the party. Nadda also inaugurated the Shaheed Samman Yatra in Chamoli today and addressed the gathering.

The BJP President is scheduled to participate in several organisational meetings during his trip, BJP chief spokesperson Anil Baluni said in a statement. Uttrakhand is set to go to polls early next year. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FBI says hackers got no data after compromising email server

FBI says hackers got no data after compromising email server

 United States
2
Study finds target for potential cancer drugs may, worsen disease

Study finds target for potential cancer drugs may, worsen disease

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: Australia vaccine-mandate protesters compare state govt to Nazis, Philips in discussions with FDA after new inspection findings and more

Health News Roundup: Australia vaccine-mandate protesters compare state govt...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Israel says children aged 5-11 can receive COVID-19 vaccine; U.S. weekly COVID-19 vaccinations hit highest in nearly six months and more

Health News Roundup: Israel says children aged 5-11 can receive COVID-19 vac...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021