Left Menu

EC receives application seeking registration of Punjab Lok Congress: Sources

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-11-2021 15:58 IST | Created: 15-11-2021 15:37 IST
EC receives application seeking registration of Punjab Lok Congress: Sources
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Election Commission has received an application from an association seeking to register itself as a political party with the name of Punjab Lok Congress, sources said on Monday.

This comes days after former Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh resigned from the Congress and announced that he would launch a political party under that name.

''An application for registration of a political party under section 29A of Representation of the People Act, from an association wanting to be registered as a political party under name of Punjab Lok Congress party, has been received in the ECI,'' a source in the Commission said without elaborating.

The application is under process, the source added.

Earlier this month, Singh had resigned from Congress, accusing party president Sonia Gandhi, and senior leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra of hatching a ''midnight conspiracy'' to oust him. The 79-year-old leader had timed his bitter resignation letter with the announcement on the name of his new party.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FBI says hackers got no data after compromising email server

FBI says hackers got no data after compromising email server

 United States
2
Study finds target for potential cancer drugs may, worsen disease

Study finds target for potential cancer drugs may, worsen disease

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: Australia vaccine-mandate protesters compare state govt to Nazis, Philips in discussions with FDA after new inspection findings and more

Health News Roundup: Australia vaccine-mandate protesters compare state govt...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Israel says children aged 5-11 can receive COVID-19 vaccine; U.S. weekly COVID-19 vaccinations hit highest in nearly six months and more

Health News Roundup: Israel says children aged 5-11 can receive COVID-19 vac...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021