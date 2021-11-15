Left Menu

Kuwait emir hands some duties to crown prince - KUNA

Under Kuwait's constitution, the crown prince automatically becomes emir upon his death. In July, Kuwait said the emir had undergone medical check-ups that were successful and would continue.

Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Kuwait's crown prince has been asked to carry out some of Emir Sheikh Nawaf al-Ahmed al-Sabah's constitutional duties on a temporary basis, state news agency KUNA said on Monday, citing an Emiri decree.

Crown Prince Sheikh Meshal al-Ahmad al-Sabah, in his 80s, is the half brother of the emir. Under Kuwait's constitution, the crown prince automatically becomes emir upon his death. Sheikh Nawaf, 84, has been emir for just over a year following the death in September 2020 of his brother, who had ruled for more than a decade.

Sheikh Nawaf looked frail in his last public appearance, when he briefly addressed parliament in October. In July, Kuwait said the emir had undergone medical check-ups that were successful and would continue.

