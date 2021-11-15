Left Menu

Airlines to face sanctions over Belarus flights - EU's von der Leyen

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 15-11-2021 16:34 IST | Created: 15-11-2021 16:09 IST
Airlines to face sanctions over Belarus flights - EU's von der Leyen
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Germany

The European Union will act with further sanctions, including against airlines, to tackle Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko's "perfidious" treatment of migrants, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said.

EU foreign ministers meeting in Brussels on Monday are expected to decide further sanctions against Belarus and against the airlines that are flying migrants from the Middle East to Minsk in order to take them to the EU's eastern border.

"We are also trying to help the countries of origin," she told a conference in Munich. "Russian President Vladimir Putin has influence over Lukashenko and he needs to use this influence. "Coming days will be decisive."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FBI says hackers got no data after compromising email server

FBI says hackers got no data after compromising email server

 United States
2
Study finds target for potential cancer drugs may, worsen disease

Study finds target for potential cancer drugs may, worsen disease

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: Australia vaccine-mandate protesters compare state govt to Nazis, Philips in discussions with FDA after new inspection findings and more

Health News Roundup: Australia vaccine-mandate protesters compare state govt...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Israel says children aged 5-11 can receive COVID-19 vaccine; U.S. weekly COVID-19 vaccinations hit highest in nearly six months and more

Health News Roundup: Israel says children aged 5-11 can receive COVID-19 vac...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021