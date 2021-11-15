Left Menu

Vietnam jails Facebook user for 7 years for anti-state posts

Nguyen Tri Gioan, 42, was convicted of "making, storing, spreading information, materials, items for the purpose of opposing the state" at a one-day trial in the central province of Khanh Hoa, the official Vietnam News Agency said. Despite sweeping economic reform and increasing openness to social change, Vietnam's ruling Communist Party retains tight media censorship and tolerates little criticism.

Reuters | Hanoi | Updated: 15-11-2021 17:13 IST | Created: 15-11-2021 16:34 IST
Vietnam jails Facebook user for 7 years for anti-state posts
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Vietnam

A court in Vietnam on Monday sentenced an aquaculture farmer to seven years in prison after finding him guilty of spreading "anti-state propaganda" on Facebook , state media reported. Nguyen Tri Gioan, 42, was convicted of "making, storing, spreading information, materials, items for the purpose of opposing the state" at a one-day trial in the central province of Khanh Hoa, the official Vietnam News Agency said.

Despite sweeping economic reform and increasing openness to social change, Vietnam's ruling Communist Party retains tight media censorship and tolerates little criticism. Gioan was accused of posting poems and images on his Facebook accounts to "distort, slander and defame the leadership of the (Vietnam Communist) party, the state and leader Ho Chi Minh," the report cited the indictment as saying.

Reuters could not immediately reach his lawyer for comment. There was no immediate response from Facebook. The report said Gioan pleaded guilty at the trial. Once the jail term is over, he will be placed under house arrest for three years, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FBI says hackers got no data after compromising email server

FBI says hackers got no data after compromising email server

 United States
2
Study finds target for potential cancer drugs may, worsen disease

Study finds target for potential cancer drugs may, worsen disease

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: Australia vaccine-mandate protesters compare state govt to Nazis, Philips in discussions with FDA after new inspection findings and more

Health News Roundup: Australia vaccine-mandate protesters compare state govt...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Israel says children aged 5-11 can receive COVID-19 vaccine; U.S. weekly COVID-19 vaccinations hit highest in nearly six months and more

Health News Roundup: Israel says children aged 5-11 can receive COVID-19 vac...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021