Vice president pays tributes to Birsa Munda on his birth anniversary

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu Monday paid rich tributes to tribal freedom fighter Birsa Munda on his birth anniversary.Expressing happiness over the government declaring the day as Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas, the vice president said it is also a tribute to many other brave tribal freedom fighters who made invaluable contribution to the countrys freedom struggle.

Updated: 15-11-2021 17:55 IST | Created: 15-11-2021 17:20 IST
Image Credit: ANI
Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu Monday paid rich tributes to tribal freedom fighter Birsa Munda on his birth anniversary.

Expressing happiness over the government declaring the day as 'Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas', the vice president said it is also a tribute to many other brave tribal freedom fighters who made invaluable contribution to the country's freedom struggle. ''My humble tributes to the legendary tribal freedom fighter, Birsa Munda on his birth anniversary today. I am happy that his birth anniversary has been declared as Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas,'' he said on Twitter.

''I am pleased to know that week-long celebrations are being organised from 15th November 2021 to commemorate the glorious history of the tribal people, their rich culture and many achievements,'' Naidu added. The government has decided to celebrate 'Janjatiya Gaurav Divas' on November 15 to mark the birth anniversary of the revered tribal leader and to remember the contribution of tribal freedom fighters.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched 'Bhagwan Birsa Munda Smriti Udhyan Sah Swatantrata Sanghralay' in Ranchi virtually.

The museum has been built in association with the Jharkhand government at the Old Central Jail in Ranchi, where Birsa Munda had sacrificed his life.

The museum will have a 25-foot statue of Munda and nine-foot statues of other freedom fighters of the region as well.

