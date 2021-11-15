Left Menu

Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas: MP CM remembering tribals after 18 years in power, says Nath

PTI | Jabalpur | Updated: 15-11-2021 18:24 IST | Created: 15-11-2021 17:57 IST
Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath. (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Madhya Pradesh Congress president Kamal Nath on Monday slammed Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan for remembering tribals ''late'' after 18-years of BJP rule in the state.

MP, during the day, was witness to a mega event, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in attendance, to mark the first Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas being celebrated to honour tribals on the occasion of the birth anniversary of legendary freedom fighter Birsa Munda.

''Today, after 18 years (in power) they (BJP) are remembering tribals. Will this function (referring to Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas event) arranged through contractors honour tribals by making a name change (referring to Habibganj railway station being named after Gond queen Rani Kamlapati)", Nath told reporters after addressing a gathering here on the occasion of Birsa Munda's birth anniversary.

He said the mega function organised in Bhopal had contractors arranging chairs and installing tents and then ''administrative contractors'', (referring to government officials) arranging the crowd.

It was disturbing that tribals continued to remain backward even today, Nath said, and expressed confidence that their plight would improve once the Congress comes to power.

He asked the gathering to remember the contribution of Birsa Munda in the freedom struggle, the icon attaining martyrdom at the young age of 25 in 1900.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

