Commission, Congress are two sides of same coin: JP Nadda

Hitting out at Congress, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief JP Nadda on Monday said that wherever there is Congress, there is commission. Nadda further lauded his party and said that where there are NDA and BJP, there is a mission.

Addressing the 'Shaheed Samman Yatra' in Uttarakhand's Chamoli, the BJP chief said, "Congress and commission are two sides of the same coin. Wherever there is Congress, there is a commission. Where there are NDA and BJP, there is a mission." "From today till December 7, soil from aangan of around 1,734 soldiers will be collected to use in 'Sainya Dham' (in Dehradun)," Nadda informed about the 'Shaheed Samman Yatra'.

"The yatra will pass through 13 districts and 700 blocks of Uttarakhand. I want everyone's participation and a grand welcome by every block to this yatra so that martyrs and their families get the respect they deserve," he added. Nadda is on a two-day trip to Uttrakhand. The BJP President is scheduled to participate in several organizational meetings during his trip, BJP chief spokesperson Anil Baluni said in a statement.

Uttrakhand is set to go to the polls early next year. (ANI)

