Left Menu

New ordinances will take CBI, ED from discipline to dutifulness to political masters: Congress

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-11-2021 18:45 IST | Created: 15-11-2021 18:21 IST
New ordinances will take CBI, ED from discipline to dutifulness to political masters: Congress
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Congress on Monday targeted the BJP government over the ordinances that seek to increase the tenure of ED and CBI directors and said the move undermines institutions and is meant for creating security for the ruling dispensation and its friends instead of the nation.

Congress spokesperson Abhishek Singhvi said at a press conference that by bringing these ordinances, the BJP government was sidestepping Parliament and violating the Supreme Court's orders only to ''misuse'' the investigative agencies for protecting themselves and their friends while targeting the opposition.

''The BJP is consistently and intentionally engaged in undermining and sabotaging the institutions and creating security for themselves and the establishment instead of security for the nation. The ordinances are another example in that direction,'' he told reporters.

''These ordinances take these institutions from discipline and upholding the rule of law to dutifulness to their political masters,'' he alleged.

The Congress leader said the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) stands exposed not as an alliance of political parties ''but as an alliance of the ED, the CBI, and the Income Tax department''.

The attempt to introduce these ordinances just two weeks ahead of the Parliament session is an attempt at sabotaging, sidestepping, skirting the institution of Parliament, he said.

''What is the public interest in doing so. There is only self-interest, BJP-interest, and the government's interest. The object is to look for self-security and security of the establishment and not of the nation,'' he alleged.

Singhvi also alleged that the ordinances were in violation of the Supreme Court's directions and meant only to misuse the probe agencies.

''Why have these Ordinances been brought just 15 days before the Parliament session? Isn't this an attempt to bypass Parliament and continue the ignominious trend of Ordinance Raj established by this government since 2014,'' he asked.

He also wondered how these agencies would work objectively in case their chiefs are dependent on the mercy of the government as their tenures would be increased only if they please their political masters.

The Congress leader also asked if the Modi government is so certain of the public interest, then surely it will have no objection if these are scrutinized by a Standing Committee of Parliament. The Winter session of Parliament starts on November 29.

The tenure of the Directors of the CBI and the Enforcement Directorate can now be extended by up to three years after the mandated term of two years, according to two ordinances brought in by the government on Sunday.

In both cases, an extension of a year each for three years can be given to the Directors after clearance by the committees constituted for their appointments, according to the ordinances.

The Centre's move, which drew sharp criticism from the Opposition, comes close on the heels of the Supreme Court saying that extension of tenure of officers who have attained the age of superannuation should only be granted in rare and exceptional cases and for a short duration.

The apex court stated this in a matter related to the extension granted in 2020 to Enforcement Directorate chief S K Mishra, a 1984-batch IRS officer who is due to retire on November 17.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FBI says hackers got no data after compromising email server

FBI says hackers got no data after compromising email server

 United States
2
Study finds target for potential cancer drugs may, worsen disease

Study finds target for potential cancer drugs may, worsen disease

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: Australia vaccine-mandate protesters compare state govt to Nazis, Philips in discussions with FDA after new inspection findings and more

Health News Roundup: Australia vaccine-mandate protesters compare state govt...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Israel says children aged 5-11 can receive COVID-19 vaccine; U.S. weekly COVID-19 vaccinations hit highest in nearly six months and more

Health News Roundup: Israel says children aged 5-11 can receive COVID-19 vac...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021