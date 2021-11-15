Left Menu

Spanish govt says Cuba must return all press credentials

But the Cuban official said he couldnt attend the Monday talks due to COVID-19, providing no further explanation.Albares said that Juan Fernndez Trigo, Spains Secretary of State for Ibero-America and the Caribbean, discussed the matter on the phone with the charg daffaires.Albares said he has also asked the Spanish ambassador to Cuba to stay on top of the issue.The Cuban government revoked the credentials of six journalists, including three text reporters, two photographers and a cameraman.

PTI | Madrid | Updated: 15-11-2021 18:48 IST | Created: 15-11-2021 18:25 IST
Spanish govt says Cuba must return all press credentials
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Spain

Spain's foreign minister said Monday that the Cuban government's decision to revoke the press credentials of journalists working for the Spanish state news agency in Havana is "unacceptable" and demanded that all the credentials be returned.

The Cuban government has given no explanation for its decision to revoke six EFE press credentials last Saturday, two days ahead of planned protest marches in Havana that have generated tension.

"We do not think it is acceptable to revoke credentials for no reason. Freedom of the press is vital in any country in the world," Spanish Minister of Foreign Affairs José Manuel Albares said.

Albares on Sunday summoned the chargé d'affaires at the Cuban embassy in Madrid — Cuba's top diplomat in Spain because it currently has no ambassador there -- to the foreign ministry for a meeting about the issue. But the Cuban official said he couldn't attend the Monday talks due to COVID-19, providing no further explanation.

Albares said that Juan Fernández Trigo, Spain's Secretary of State for Ibero-America and the Caribbean, discussed the matter on the phone with the chargé d'affaires.

Albares said he has also asked the Spanish ambassador to Cuba to "stay on top of" the issue.

The Cuban government revoked the credentials of six journalists, including three text reporters, two photographers and a cameraman. Two of them, a text writer and a cameraman, had the passes returned to them on Sunday.

Gabriela Cañas, EFE´s president, said that returning two credentials was "insufficient." Albares said "We will not cease to demand the return of all credentials." Another journalist working for foreign media, Abraham Jiménez Enoa, a regular contributor to the Washington Post, has not been allowed to leave his house by authorities. It is not unusual for the Cuban government to limit the movement of journalists, especially when demonstrations are expected.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FBI says hackers got no data after compromising email server

FBI says hackers got no data after compromising email server

 United States
2
Study finds target for potential cancer drugs may, worsen disease

Study finds target for potential cancer drugs may, worsen disease

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: Australia vaccine-mandate protesters compare state govt to Nazis, Philips in discussions with FDA after new inspection findings and more

Health News Roundup: Australia vaccine-mandate protesters compare state govt...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Israel says children aged 5-11 can receive COVID-19 vaccine; U.S. weekly COVID-19 vaccinations hit highest in nearly six months and more

Health News Roundup: Israel says children aged 5-11 can receive COVID-19 vac...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021