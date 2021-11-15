Jose K Mani files nomination for Rajya Sabha seat

Left Menu

Thiruvananthapuram, Nov 15 PTI Kerala Congress M leader Jose K Mani on Monday submitted his nomination papers for contesting the vacant seat to Rajya Sabha from the State.Mani submitted the nomination before the Legislative Assembly Secretary here.LDF convenor and CPIM secretary in-charge A Vijayaraghavan, CPI assistant secretary K Prakash Babu, Ministers G R Anil, A K Saseendran, Roshi Augustine, MLAs, other party workers accompanied Mani to file the papers.The seat became vacant when Mani resigned from the same seat after his party shifted alliance to the Left Democratic Front from the Congress-led United Democratic Front.

Thiruvananthapuram, Nov 15 (PTI): Kerala Congress (M) leader Jose K Mani on Monday submitted his nomination papers for contesting the vacant seat to Rajya Sabha from the State.

Mani submitted the nomination before the Legislative Assembly Secretary here.

LDF convenor and CPI(M) secretary in-charge A Vijayaraghavan, CPI assistant secretary K Prakash Babu, Ministers G R Anil, A K Saseendran, Roshi Augustine, MLAs, other party workers accompanied Mani to file the papers.

The seat became vacant when Mani resigned from the same seat after his party shifted alliance to the Left Democratic Front from the Congress-led United Democratic Front. Mani contested the Assembly polls from Pala constituency but lost to Mani C Kappan of NCP.

The last date to submit the nomination papers for the Rajya Sabha seat is November 16. The election will take place on November 29. Earlier, the LDF decided to give the seat to KC(M), one of its allies in the Ministry. PTI RRT NVG NVG

