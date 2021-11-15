Meghalaya Cong chief takes responsibility for by-election losses, says new strategy to be devised

Meghalaya Congress chief Vincent H Pala on Monday took responsibility for the ''humiliating defeat'' his party suffered in the recently held by-elections to three seats of the state, and said a new strategy will be devised for a better show in 2023 assembly elections.

Pala also claimed that ''money power'' was used to influence the polls.

''I take full responsibility for the loss the party faced. We tried our best but people did not vote in our favour. Over-influence of money power was also a reason...'' Pala told mediapersons here.

The Congress lost Rajabala, Mawryngkneng, which it had won in 2018, to the ruling NPP.

Mawphlang, which an Independent legislator represented for three years, was bagged by the UDP.

The newly appointed Congress chief, however, claimed that his party's vote share has increased.

''We are aware that people are fed up with present NPP-led government, the style of functioning of its ministers and their corrupt agendas. There is little scope for them to recover.

''A new strategy will be made and members will be told to put in more efforts to strengthen the party in the days to come,'' he asserted.

Pala stated that he will soon be attending an organisational meeting in Delhi along with Leader of Opposition in the Assembly, Mukul Sangma, and other senior leaders.

The Congress chief further rejected reports that claimed Sangma, a former CM of Meghalaya, will be leaving the camp.

''I have seen the Leader of Opposition working hard for the party during elections. He is very clear about his intentions and has always communicated to them to the party,” Pala said, adding that there will be ''no shakeup'' in Meghalaya Pradesh Congress Committee but some changes in district and block levels may happen early next year.

Asked about the multiple desertions ahead of the by-elections, Pala said some of them who left the party for no proper reason are now regretting their decisions.

