Situation in Amravati stable; inquiry ordered in violence: Maha home minister

Maharashtra Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil on Monday said the situation in Amravati city, where a curfew has been clamped in view of back to back incidents of violence last week, is stable now.He said steps are being taken to ensure that the overall situation remains under control in all the districts across the state.

He said steps are being taken to ensure that the overall situation remains under control in all the districts across the state. Earlier in the day, Walse Patil visited a hospital in the Gadchiroli district in east Maharashtra where the police personnel injured in Saturday's Naxal encounter are undergoing treatment. A total of 26 Naxals, including senior leader Milind Teltumbde, were killed in an encounter with C-60 commandos of police in the Mardintola forest. The home minister congratulated the C-60 commandos, police personnel and officials involved in the anti-Naxal operation. He also spoke about a proposal to set up a special hospital in Gadchiroli. ''The situation in Amravati is stable and under control. Steps are being taken to keep the situation under control in all districts and talukas in Maharashtra,'' Walse Patil told reporters in Nagpur. He said an inquiry has been ordered to investigate the violence that took place after the rallies were taken out (at different places in Maharashtra including Amravati). Gadchiroli guardian minister Eknath Shinde also met with the injured police personnel. He announced Rs 56 lakh for the Gadchiroli police department from DPC funds.

On Friday, various cities in Maharashtra had witnessed stone-pelting during rallies taken out by some Muslim organisations protesting against the purported communal violence in Tripura.

These incidents were reported from Amravati, Nanded, Malegaon, Washim and Yavatmal districts.

In Amravati, over 8,000 people had gathered outside the district collector's office on Friday to submit a memorandum demanding that atrocities against the minority community be stopped.

When people were leaving after submitting the memorandum, stone-pelting took place at three places between Chitra Chowk and Cotton Market under the limits of the Kotwali police station. On Saturday, a mob hurled stones at shops in Amravati's Rajkamal Chowk area during a bandh called by BJP, prompting the police to impose a curfew for four days.

