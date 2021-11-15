Left Menu

TMC leader Luizinho Faleiro files RS nomination from Bengal

Principal opposition BJP is yet to announce any candidate for the by-election.The TMC, after a stunning victory in the West Bengal assembly elections held earlier this year, is trying to expand its footprint in BJP-ruled Goa and Tripura.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 15-11-2021 20:42 IST | Created: 15-11-2021 20:42 IST
TMC leader Luizinho Faleiro files RS nomination from Bengal
  • Country:
  • India

Former Goa chief minister Luizinho Faleiro, who had joined the Trinamool Congress in September after ending his decades-long association with the Congress, on Monday filed his nomination as his new party's candidate for the upcoming Rajya Sabha by-election in West Bengal.

The TMC had on Saturday named Faleiro, who was appointed as the party's national vice president in October, as its candidate for the Rajya Sabha by-election on November 29.

''I am grateful to our party supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for giving me this opportunity. I will raise people's issues in Parliament. Mamata Banerjee is currently the strongest opposition voice in the country,'' Falerio told reporters after filing his nomination.

The November 29 by-election to the Rajya Sabha seat was necessitated by the resignation of TMC MP Arpita Ghosh from the Upper House. Principal opposition BJP is yet to announce any candidate for the by-election.

The TMC, after a stunning victory in the West Bengal assembly elections held earlier this year, is trying to expand its footprint in BJP-ruled Goa and Tripura. Elections to the 40-member Goa assembly are likely to be held early next year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FBI says hackers got no data after compromising email server

FBI says hackers got no data after compromising email server

 United States
2
Study finds target for potential cancer drugs may, worsen disease

Study finds target for potential cancer drugs may, worsen disease

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: Australia vaccine-mandate protesters compare state govt to Nazis, Philips in discussions with FDA after new inspection findings and more

Health News Roundup: Australia vaccine-mandate protesters compare state govt...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Israel says children aged 5-11 can receive COVID-19 vaccine; U.S. weekly COVID-19 vaccinations hit highest in nearly six months and more

Health News Roundup: Israel says children aged 5-11 can receive COVID-19 vac...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021