UK stands in solidarity with Poland over migrant crisis -PM Johnson

Reuters | London | Updated: 15-11-2021 21:01 IST | Created: 15-11-2021 21:01 IST
Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday Britain stood in solidarity with Poland, as the European Union stepped up sanctions on Belarus over a migrant crisis that has left thousands stranded on its border with Poland.

"On Belarus and Russia, we are showing solidarity with our friends in Poland as you would expect and we would encourage everyone to work for peace and stability in the whole European region," he said at a news conference when asked about the situation.

"We stand shoulder to shoulder with our friends across the whole region; Estonia, Poland, we are there."

