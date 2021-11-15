U.S. sanctions nine Nicaraguan officials, government ministry
The Biden administration on Monday imposed sanctions on nine Nicaraguan officials and the Central American nation’s public ministry in response to an election that Washington has denounced as a sham, the U.S. Treasury Department said.
The sanctions, whose targets included the country's energy minister and vice minister of finance, followed President Daniel Ortega’s re-election to a fourth consecutive term on Nov. 7 after jailing political rivals and cracking down on critical media. (Reporting By Matt Spetalnick Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
