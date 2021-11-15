TN Governor thanks PM for declaring Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas

Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi on Monday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for declaring the birth anniversary of freedom fighter Bhagwan Birsa Munda as the Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas, and said Bhagwan Birsa Munda was a legendary hero of the country's freedom movement.

"He was a brave, charismatic leader and died young fighting the British," the Governor said. In a press release here, he thanked the Prime Minister for declaring November 15 the birthday of Bhagwan Birsa Munda as the Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas to commemorate the exemplary valour and contribution of the Janjatis to freedom. "On this auspicious occasion, the Governor R N Ravi expressed gratitude to the Janjatis in general and those in Tamil Nadu in particular for their sacrifices," the release quoting the Governor said.

He reiterated the resolution of the Prime Minister for the all-round development of the Janjatis, so that they are equal partners in the historic resurgence of the nation. "Janjatis (tribes) have made extraordinary contribution to the freedom movement. They resisted at their respective locations throughout the country, the British rule with their full might and while doing so a large number suffered untold miseries and even martyrdom at the hands of the British," Ravi said. JSP NVG NVG

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)