Committee of MPs to decide on portraits, statues to be installed in new Parl building: Speaker

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Monday said a committee of MPs will take a call on the statues and portraits to be installed in the new Parliament building while asserting that the construction is being done following all environmental norms and will be completed on time.

According to norms, a parliamentary panel titled 'Committee on Installation of Potraits/Statues of National Leaders and Parliamentarians in Parliament House Complex' takes all decisions pertaining to installation of portraits and statutes in parliament.

Addressing a press conference on the eve of the 81st presiding officers’ conference to be held in Shimla, Birla said the construction of the new building is going on smoothly and being monitored on a daily basis.

''The construction of parliament was delayed by the 17 days but now it has picked up pace and is on time,'' Birla said blaming the COVID-19 pandemic for hindering the speed of the project.

Asked about the statues and portraits to be installed in the new building, Birla said, there is a procedure to do that and ''a parliamentary committee takes call on such issues”.

