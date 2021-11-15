Following are the tops stories at 2150 hours: BOM34 MP-LDALL MODI PM slams Cong for 'neglecting' tribals, inaugurates train station renamed after Gond queen Bhopal: In a mega outreach to tribals, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday lauded their contribution to Indian culture and nation-building and slammed the Congress for ''neglecting'' adivasis during its regime as he dedicated to the nation a revamped, world-class railway station in Bhopal renamed after community icon Rani Kamalapati.

DEL81 AIR QUALITY-LDALL DELHI Delhi's air very poor; no improvement in sight for another 3 days New Delhi: No improvement in the air quality in Delhi-NCR is expected for another three days, authorities said on Monday, as the Supreme Court directed the Centre to call an emergency meeting to decide on measures like stopping non-essential constructions, transport and power plants by Tuesday evening.

DEL79 BIZ-LD TRADE Exports jump 43 pc to USD 35.65 bn in Oct, imports soar 62pc New Delhi: India's exports rose by 43 per cent to USD 35.65 billion in October while trade deficit widened to USD 19.73 billion during the month, according to the official data released on Monday DEL76 UKD-KHURSHID-LD VANDALISED Amid book row, vandals target Khurshid's Nainital home Dehradun/New Delhi: Congress leader Salman Khurshid's house in Uttarakhand’s Nainital was vandalised on Monday amid the row over his recent book in which he draws a comparison between Hindutva and terror outfits like the ISIS.

DEL73 PAR-2NDLD CRYPTO FINANCE Par panel discusses crypto finance; several members against banning crypto currencies New Delhi: A parliamentary panel, chaired by BJP leader Jayant Sinha, on Monday discussed the pros and cons of crypto finance with various stakeholders, and several members were in favour of regulating crypto currency exchanges rather than imposing an outright ban on new-age currencies, according to sources.

DEL70 VACCINE-FOREIGNERS-ARRIVAL India resumes quarantine-free entry of foreign travellers from 99 countries New Delhi: India on Monday resumed quarantine-free entry for foreign travellers from 99 countries, which have agreed to a mutual recognition of COVID-19 vaccination certificates with it, almost 20 months after restrictions were imposed due to COVID-19.

DEL60 DL-DENGUE-2NDLD CASES Delhi records highest number of dengue cases in 6 years; 3,740 in November New Delhi: The number of dengue cases in Delhi this season has crossed 5,270, the highest in the national capital in a year since 2015, according to a civic report released on Monday. DEL69 RJ-FAROOQ Muslims under attack, mosques being 'blown up', says Farooq Jodhpur: Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Farooq Abdullah here on Monday urged the government to address the fears faced by Muslims, alleging that people from the community are being attacked and their mosques ''blown up''. DEL59 LD OPPN-ED-CBI Oppn steps up attack on CBI-ED ordinances, vows to corner govt in Parliament New Delhi: Opposition parties on Monday vowed to counter the government's move of extending the tenures to the CBI and ED chiefs in Parliament, alleging it was bypassing the House, distorting the Constitution and resorting to “Ordinance Raj” to ''misuse'' the agencies.

LGD23 SC-2NDLD AIR POLLUTION Pollution: SC asks Centre to hold emergency meeting; says 'hue and cry' over stubble burning without basis New Delhi: The Supreme Court Monday directed the Centre to hold an emergency meeting on the pollution crisis and by Tuesday decide on steps like stopping non-essential construction, transport, power plants and implementing work from home to tackle the situation, saying “the cat is out of the bag” now as the “hue and cry” over stubble burning being a big contributor was without any basis.

LGD19 SC-LD LAKHIMPUR Lakhimpur violence: UP agrees to SC suggestion on monitoring of SIT probe by ex-judge New Delhi: The Uttar Pradesh government on Monday agreed to the Supreme Court suggestion that a former judge of its choice may be appointed to supervise the state SIT's probe on day-to-day basis into the Lakhimpur Kheri violence in which eight people including four farmers were killed on October 3.

FGN32 UK-VACCINE-BOOSTER UK to extend COVID-19 booster vaccine doses to over-40s London: The UK health authorities on Monday extended the rollout of the COVID-19 booster vaccine shots to all those aged 40 and over, from the current over-50s age cohort. By Aditi Khanna FGN31 PAK-INDIAN-FISHERMEN Pakistan hands over 20 Indian fishermen to India at Wagah Lahore: Pakistan on Monday handed over 20 Indian fishermen, who completed their four-year prison terms for allegedly fishing in Pakistani waters, to India at the Wagah border, according to officials.

By M Zulqernain FGN30 CHINA-INDIA-LD COP26 China defends joining with India on coal ‘phase down’ instead of ‘phase out’ at COP26 Beijing: China on Monday asked developed countries to stop using the coal first and provide financial aid to developing countries to adopt green technologies as it defended its move to join hands with India in calling for ''phase down'' instead of ''phase out'' of coal in the final text of the COP26 conference declaration. By K J M Varma PTI SRY

